IMF and Chad Reach Milestone Credit Agreement

The International Monetary Fund and Chad have finalized a staff-level agreement for the first review of an extended credit facility, part of a 455.65 million SDR ($655 million) program. The program was initially approved by the IMF Executive Board on July 25 to support Chad's economic framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund announced on Friday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Chadian authorities concerning the first review of an extended credit facility.

This agreement is part of a program amounting to 455.65 million Special Drawing Rights (approximately $655 million), originally approved by the IMF Executive Board on July 25.

The program aims to bolster Chad's economic stability through strategic financial assistance amid ongoing global economic challenges.

