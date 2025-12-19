IMF and Chad Reach Milestone Credit Agreement

The International Monetary Fund announced on Friday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Chadian authorities concerning the first review of an extended credit facility.

This agreement is part of a program amounting to 455.65 million Special Drawing Rights (approximately $655 million), originally approved by the IMF Executive Board on July 25.

The program aims to bolster Chad's economic stability through strategic financial assistance amid ongoing global economic challenges.

