Labubu: From Collectible Craze to Hollywood Sensation

Sony Pictures' upcoming live-action film, directed by Paul King, is inspired by the Chinese doll brand Labubu. Originally designed by Kasing Lung, Labubu became a global sensation in 2019, especially after K-pop star Lisa popularized it. The film follows the success of other toy-based movies like 'The Lego Movie' and 'Barbie'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Paul King, acclaimed director behind 'Wonka', has been signed to direct Sony Pictures' upcoming film centered on the Chinese doll brand Labubu. The project, currently in early development, will see collaboration between production companies Department M and Wenxin She.

Labubu, designed by artist Kasing Lung in 2015, is a prominent figure in the doll line that includes characters like leader Zimomo and companion Mokoko. The collectible series gained massive popularity in 2019 through Pop Mart's 'blind box' offerings.

The trend exploded globally in April 2024 when K-pop sensation Lisa from 'Blackpink' showcased a Labubu keychain, sparking a viral trend and boosting Pop Mart's profits by 350 percent. This move mirrors Hollywood successes with toy-inspired films such as 'The Lego Movie' and 'Barbie'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

