Labubu: From Collectible Craze to Hollywood Sensation

Paul King, acclaimed director behind 'Wonka', has been signed to direct Sony Pictures' upcoming film centered on the Chinese doll brand Labubu. The project, currently in early development, will see collaboration between production companies Department M and Wenxin She.

Labubu, designed by artist Kasing Lung in 2015, is a prominent figure in the doll line that includes characters like leader Zimomo and companion Mokoko. The collectible series gained massive popularity in 2019 through Pop Mart's 'blind box' offerings.

The trend exploded globally in April 2024 when K-pop sensation Lisa from 'Blackpink' showcased a Labubu keychain, sparking a viral trend and boosting Pop Mart's profits by 350 percent. This move mirrors Hollywood successes with toy-inspired films such as 'The Lego Movie' and 'Barbie'.

