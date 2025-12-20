Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Transformative Lakhpati Didi Yojana

The Lakhpati Didi Yojana, inaugurated by the Central Government in 2023, aims to economically empower three crore women by 2027. Under the leadership of Gujarat's CM Bhupendra Patel, the initiative has resulted in significant income growth for women, fostering new business opportunities and strengthening their economic standing in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:39 IST
Empowering Women: The Transformative Lakhpati Didi Yojana
A self-reliant woman in Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards female economic empowerment, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2023, aims to uplift three crore women financially by 2027. This initiative emphasizes good governance and rural development, ensuring the scheme's reach extends to India's remotest corners.

Gujarat, under the astute leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has effectively implemented the scheme, leading to substantial income growth for almost 6 lakh women by the end of 2025. With the initiative's strategic execution, the state propels itself towards empowering 10 lakh women as 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Remarkable success stories have emerged, such as Kankuben Garva from Kutch, who now earns over ₹10 lakh annually through handicrafts. Her participation in the Saras Mela and support from government funds have created expansive market opportunities. Similarly, Bhavanaben Bharatkumar Chaudhary has gained recognition as a 'Drone Didi', actively transforming her aspirations into reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025