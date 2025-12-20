Empowering Women: The Transformative Lakhpati Didi Yojana

In a significant move towards female economic empowerment, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2023, aims to uplift three crore women financially by 2027. This initiative emphasizes good governance and rural development, ensuring the scheme's reach extends to India's remotest corners.

Gujarat, under the astute leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has effectively implemented the scheme, leading to substantial income growth for almost 6 lakh women by the end of 2025. With the initiative's strategic execution, the state propels itself towards empowering 10 lakh women as 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Remarkable success stories have emerged, such as Kankuben Garva from Kutch, who now earns over ₹10 lakh annually through handicrafts. Her participation in the Saras Mela and support from government funds have created expansive market opportunities. Similarly, Bhavanaben Bharatkumar Chaudhary has gained recognition as a 'Drone Didi', actively transforming her aspirations into reality.

