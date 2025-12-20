Dense Fog Grounds PM Modi's Chopper in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter was unable to land in Taherpur, West Bengal, due to dense fog and low visibility. The chopper returned to Kolkata, and Modi is waiting for weather updates to decide on traveling by road or making another attempt by air for scheduled engagements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled landing at Taherpur helipad in West Bengal was thwarted by dense fog, causing his helicopter to return to Kolkata airport, officials report.
The chopper circled briefly over the helipad before the decision was made to abort the landing due to visibility issues.
Amidst these uncertainties, it remains unresolved whether Modi will travel to the rally by road or await improved weather conditions for another aerial attempt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
