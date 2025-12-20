India's Largest Contemporary Art Festival Hits Kochi: BMW Partners Again
The Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025, curated by Nikhil Chopra, features 66 projects from over 25 countries. Sponsored by BMW, the event bridges the global and Indian art worlds across 29 locations in Kochi. Celebrated as South Asia's largest art biennale, it enriches India's cultural landscape through diverse expressions.
The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has opened its doors, showcasing 66 artistic projects from more than 25 countries. The event spans 29 venues throughout the Kochi area, marking itself as South Asia's largest contemporary art biennale.
Nikhil Chopra, collaborating with HH Art Spaces, curates this year's festival. Running from December 12, 2025 for four months, the biennale emphasizes 'friendship economies' and aims to inspire through artistic dialogue and cultural exchange.
BMW India has continued its long-standing partnership with the biennale, reflecting its commitment to art and innovation. The company sees the event as a platform that redefines possibilities and enriches India's cultural landscape.
