India's Largest Contemporary Art Festival Hits Kochi: BMW Partners Again

The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has opened its doors, showcasing 66 artistic projects from more than 25 countries. The event spans 29 venues throughout the Kochi area, marking itself as South Asia's largest contemporary art biennale.

Nikhil Chopra, collaborating with HH Art Spaces, curates this year's festival. Running from December 12, 2025 for four months, the biennale emphasizes 'friendship economies' and aims to inspire through artistic dialogue and cultural exchange.

BMW India has continued its long-standing partnership with the biennale, reflecting its commitment to art and innovation. The company sees the event as a platform that redefines possibilities and enriches India's cultural landscape.

