Left Menu

India's Largest Contemporary Art Festival Hits Kochi: BMW Partners Again

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025, curated by Nikhil Chopra, features 66 projects from over 25 countries. Sponsored by BMW, the event bridges the global and Indian art worlds across 29 locations in Kochi. Celebrated as South Asia's largest art biennale, it enriches India's cultural landscape through diverse expressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:06 IST
India's Largest Contemporary Art Festival Hits Kochi: BMW Partners Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has opened its doors, showcasing 66 artistic projects from more than 25 countries. The event spans 29 venues throughout the Kochi area, marking itself as South Asia's largest contemporary art biennale.

Nikhil Chopra, collaborating with HH Art Spaces, curates this year's festival. Running from December 12, 2025 for four months, the biennale emphasizes 'friendship economies' and aims to inspire through artistic dialogue and cultural exchange.

BMW India has continued its long-standing partnership with the biennale, reflecting its commitment to art and innovation. The company sees the event as a platform that redefines possibilities and enriches India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025