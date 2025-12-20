Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Alka Lamba for Protest Assault

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has ruled that charges be framed against Congress leader Alka Lamba concerning an alleged assault on law enforcement personnel during a 2024 protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest aimed at advocating for women's reservation.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar highlighted there existed 'prima facie' evidence against Lamba, who stands accused of obstructing police duties and blocking public roads on July 29, 2024. The court has now set January 5 for formally framing the charges.

Documented incidents during the protest, detailed in a statement by head constable Manish and other officers, accuse Lamba of leading protesters beyond permissible limits, engaging in acts of violence, and endangering public safety. A request for discharge by Lamba was denied, as the court emphasized the sufficiency of evidence needed only to raise a severe suspicion at this stage.

