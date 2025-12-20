Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Alka Lamba for Protest Assault

A Delhi court has ordered charges against Congress leader Alka Lamba for assaulting police during a protest in 2024. The court cited 'prima facie' evidence and scheduled a formal hearing. Lamba allegedly obstructed police and posed danger during the demonstration supporting women's reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:43 IST
Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Alka Lamba for Protest Assault
Alka Lamba
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has ruled that charges be framed against Congress leader Alka Lamba concerning an alleged assault on law enforcement personnel during a 2024 protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest aimed at advocating for women's reservation.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar highlighted there existed 'prima facie' evidence against Lamba, who stands accused of obstructing police duties and blocking public roads on July 29, 2024. The court has now set January 5 for formally framing the charges.

Documented incidents during the protest, detailed in a statement by head constable Manish and other officers, accuse Lamba of leading protesters beyond permissible limits, engaging in acts of violence, and endangering public safety. A request for discharge by Lamba was denied, as the court emphasized the sufficiency of evidence needed only to raise a severe suspicion at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025