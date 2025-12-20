Left Menu

Global Shift in Student Decisions: Affordability and ROI Take Center Stage

A report by Leap Scholar highlights a shift in priorities for students studying abroad, emphasizing affordability and post-study work opportunities. It reveals a rise in interest in countries like Germany, New Zealand, and the UAE, driven by factors like cost, immigration policies, and ROI considerations, especially for AI and tech-related fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:44 IST
Global Shift in Student Decisions: Affordability and ROI Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by Leap Scholar uncovers a noticeable shift in the decision-making process of students opting to study abroad, with a focus on factors beyond mere affordability. The report highlights post-study work opportunities and the influence of AI in education as key considerations.

Countries like Germany, New Zealand, and the UAE have seen significant increases in interest from Indian students for the academic year 2024-25. Germany's 377% rise is attributed to its attractive post-study work visa, while the UAE and New Zealand appeal with lower costs and favorable immigration policies.

Students are prioritizing return on investment, with 75% ranking program cost as their primary factor for choosing a school. AI-focused programs dominate student preferences, with a majority opting for broader degrees that integrate AI modules into existing curricula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025