Global Shift in Student Decisions: Affordability and ROI Take Center Stage

A recent report by Leap Scholar uncovers a noticeable shift in the decision-making process of students opting to study abroad, with a focus on factors beyond mere affordability. The report highlights post-study work opportunities and the influence of AI in education as key considerations.

Countries like Germany, New Zealand, and the UAE have seen significant increases in interest from Indian students for the academic year 2024-25. Germany's 377% rise is attributed to its attractive post-study work visa, while the UAE and New Zealand appeal with lower costs and favorable immigration policies.

Students are prioritizing return on investment, with 75% ranking program cost as their primary factor for choosing a school. AI-focused programs dominate student preferences, with a majority opting for broader degrees that integrate AI modules into existing curricula.

