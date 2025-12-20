Left Menu

Sacred Rituals: CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Spiritual Visit to Srisailam Temple

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Srisailam temple in Nandyal, participating in various rituals. Accompanied by family, he took part in ceremonies like abhishekam and kumkuma archana early in the morning before departing for Hyderabad. The visit spanned from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srisailam | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:07 IST
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited the sacred Srisailam temple in Nandyal district, immersing himself in spiritual rituals. The CEC was seen performing the harati at the early morning hour of 4:30 am, followed by abhishekam and kumkuma archana, as he sought blessings at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

Arriving at 5 pm on Friday, Kumar, together with his family members, began the series of religious ceremonies. Early on Saturday, they continued with abhishekam, kumkuma archana, and vedasirvachanam, rich traditional rituals aiming for divine grace.

After spending the night at the Bhramaramba guest house, Kumar concluded his visit with a departure to Hyderabad at around 11 am, marking the end of his serene spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

