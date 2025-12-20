Left Menu

Tom Holland Wraps Filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland has completed shooting for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The film releases on July 31, 2026, featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, among others. Cretton praised the efforts of the cast and crew, highlighting this as his most significant project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:37 IST
Tom Holland Wraps Filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has concluded filming for his highly anticipated movie, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 31, 2026, and includes a star-studded cast featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink.

Cretton expressed immense gratitude on Instagram towards the cast and crew, emphasizing this as his most rewarding cinematic venture.

He particularly lauded Tom Holland for his leadership and dedication on set.

Additionally, the film, scripted by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, underscores an important collaboration between Sony and Disney, ensuring Spider-Man remains integral to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Looking ahead, Holland is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', an epic adaptation of Homer's poem featuring an ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025