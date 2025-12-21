Major Conservation Moves: Elephant Safety and Tiger Projects in Focus at Sundarbans

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that railway officials are working with state forest departments to reduce elephant deaths on railway tracks, following a tragic incident in Assam where seven elephants were killed.

Amid discussions at the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, Yadav emphasized strict protection of the Aravalli region and detail the current and future efforts of funding for tiger and elephant conservation. He confirmed that only 0.19% of the Aravalli's 1.44 lakh sq km is open for mining.

Yadav stressed the importance of India's tiger conservation model, which includes science-based management and international collaboration, and unveiled new initiatives after a series of conservation meetings, including the expansion of Project Cheetah and plans for a Global Big Cat Summit.

