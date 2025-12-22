Left Menu

Gift-Giving Dilemmas: Crafting Memories Beyond Presents

Child psychologist explores the complexities of gift-giving during holidays. Temperament affects children's reactions to presents. There's no magic number of gifts, but thoughtful choice is key. The article delves into rules like age, attention, and games, emphasizing positive family time and skill-building over material gifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:40 IST
Gift-Giving Dilemmas: Crafting Memories Beyond Presents
The holiday season often brings with it the challenge of gift giving, a tradition that can be particularly stressful for parents and their children. An associate professor and child psychologist from the University of Denver analyzes how temperament plays a crucial role in how children perceive and react to gifts, a key factor often influenced by society's expectations.

Research highlights that children's ability to focus is age-dependent. Parents are encouraged to consider a 'less is more' approach, aligning gifts with children's developmental stages. Moreover, games, especially collaborative ones, are praised not only for their entertainment value but also for their educational benefits, aiding in skill development and maintaining attention.

Beyond the tangible presents, the essential takeaway is the importance of time spent together. Investing in patience, cooperation, and strategic thinking cultivates life skills necessary for children's growth. This emphasis on shared experiences and learning reflects the true spirit of the holidays, transforming gift-giving into memorable family bonding moments.

