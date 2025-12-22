Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra: Triumphs Amidst Turbulence in Indian Athletics

Amidst ongoing doping scandals, Neeraj Chopra remained India's athletics hero in 2025 by surpassing the 90m javelin mark. While Chopra faced setbacks, young talent emerged, and India hosted major athletics events. The athletics scene grappled with persistent doping challenges but pursued brighter horizons with bids for future international competitions.

In a year marred by doping scandals, Neeraj Chopra emerged as the standout figure in Indian athletics, achieving the prestigious 90-meter javelin throw mark in the Doha Diamond League. Despite facing challenges like missing out on a medal at the World Championships, Chopra continued to shine, securing victories in several major events.

The doping issue persisted, affecting top athletes such as Shivpal Singh and Seema Punia. Numerous others faced bans, highlighting a significant problem within the sport. These setbacks, however, did not deter India's ambition, with the country successfully hosting two World Athletics Continental Tour events.

Amidst the turmoil, Chopra added personal milestones by marrying tennis player Himani Mor. India also continued its efforts to become a central hub for major international competitions, bidding for events like the 2031 World Athletics Championships, showcasing a commitment to advancing the nation's athletics prowess.

