Acid Attack Shocks Mokama
A beauty parlour owner in Mokama, Patna, suffered minor burns after being attacked with acid by two men on a motorcycle. She was taken to a hospital and is out of danger. Police are investigating the incident, though the motive is currently unclear. A case has been registered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking acid attack has been reported in Mokama, on the outskirts of Patna, where a beauty parlour owner was targeted late on Sunday night.
The victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered minor burns on her face after two men on a motorcycle allegedly attacked her with acid.
Authorities have launched an investigation and registered a case. As of now, the motive behind the brutal incident remains unclear, while the police hunt for the perpetrators continues.
