Acid Attack Shocks Mokama

A shocking acid attack has been reported in Mokama, on the outskirts of Patna, where a beauty parlour owner was targeted late on Sunday night.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered minor burns on her face after two men on a motorcycle allegedly attacked her with acid.

Authorities have launched an investigation and registered a case. As of now, the motive behind the brutal incident remains unclear, while the police hunt for the perpetrators continues.