Left Menu

Ramada Encore Inauguration Elevates Elan Miracle as Gurugram's Hospitality Hub

Elan Group, in collaboration with AS Hotels & Residences, inaugurated the Ramada Encore hotel at the Elan Miracle Mall, Gurugram. The event featured prominent figures like Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan. The hotel enhances the mall's integrated ecosystem with premium hospitality offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:39 IST
Ramada Encore Inauguration Elevates Elan Miracle as Gurugram's Hospitality Hub

Elan Group, in a significant milestone for the hospitality landscape, has unveiled the Ramada Encore hotel at its Elan Miracle Mall in Gurugram. The grand opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan, marking another step in the mall's diverse offerings.

The Ramada Encore hotel, developed by AS Hotels & Residences, aims to provide a high-end hospitality experience. This new addition to the mall is franchised under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and offers modern amenities such as spacious guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, and a fully equipped fitness center, thereby enhancing the appeal of this retail and hospitality destination.

Strategically located along the bustling Dwarka Expressway, Elan Miracle Mall is swiftly emerging as a top priority for shopping and leisure activities in Gurugram. The hotel is poised to serve both local and international guests, reinforcing the mall's growing reputation as a dynamic hub of hospitality and lifestyle integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025