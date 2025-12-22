Ramada Encore Inauguration Elevates Elan Miracle as Gurugram's Hospitality Hub

Elan Group, in a significant milestone for the hospitality landscape, has unveiled the Ramada Encore hotel at its Elan Miracle Mall in Gurugram. The grand opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan, marking another step in the mall's diverse offerings.

The Ramada Encore hotel, developed by AS Hotels & Residences, aims to provide a high-end hospitality experience. This new addition to the mall is franchised under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and offers modern amenities such as spacious guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, and a fully equipped fitness center, thereby enhancing the appeal of this retail and hospitality destination.

Strategically located along the bustling Dwarka Expressway, Elan Miracle Mall is swiftly emerging as a top priority for shopping and leisure activities in Gurugram. The hotel is poised to serve both local and international guests, reinforcing the mall's growing reputation as a dynamic hub of hospitality and lifestyle integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)