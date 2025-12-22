Cruise to Barren Island Volcano: A Unique New Year's Eve Experience

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has announced an exciting New Year's Eve plan: a cruise voyage to witness India's only active volcano on Barren Island. This initiative promises a blend of adventure and celebration, departing from Haddo Wharf in Sri Vijaya Puram at 9 pm on December 31.

Passengers on the MV Swaraj Dweep will enjoy exotic food, music, and activities while experiencing a rare close-up view of Barren Island under the stars. With a capacity of 1,200, the cruise has seen an overwhelming response, offering flexible travel classes and onboard catering services.

Trialisting the island's volcanic history dating back to 1787, this unique journey to the volcano's 8.34 sq km area, 140 km from Sri Vijaya Puram, is operational by the Directorate of Shipping Services. Tickets, ranging from Rs 3,180 to Rs 8,310, are available online.

(With inputs from agencies.)