Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Rolling Budget for Public-Friendly Finance

Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Jagdish Devda, revealed the state's groundbreaking budget plans on Monday. He highlighted that the upcoming state budget for 2026-27 will be crafted to meet public expectations while embodying the democratic spirit.

In an unprecedented move, the state will also draft indicative budget estimates for 2027-28 and 2028-29, marking Madhya Pradesh as the first Indian state to adopt a rolling budget approach. This innovative practice allows ongoing adjustments and reflects real-time performance and evolving circumstances, unlike traditional static budgets.

To shape a more inclusive and comprehensive budget, the government engaged economists and field experts through a 'Budget Dialogue Programme.' With over 945 public suggestions, the state aims to prioritize agriculture while boosting capital expenditure, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a 'Developed India 2047.'

