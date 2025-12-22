Bihar's Leadership Unites in National Capital: A Pursuit of Development and Governance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent visit to New Delhi marked an important step in the state's political and developmental journey. Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was his first such visit since winning the assembly elections a month ago.

Kumar was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Discussions reportedly revolved around enhancing Bihar's development, addressing political concerns, and preparing for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Sources suggest the expansion of the state cabinet was also on the agenda.

In a reflective message shared on social media, Choudhary emphasized the leadership and guidance of PM Modi in driving forward the development of Bihar. With the NDA's strong electoral mandate, the interactions in Delhi underscored a commitment to elevating Bihar's public welfare and governance standards.

