Delhi's Struggle Against Industrial Pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered the closure of 411 industrial units lacking mandatory consent and causing pollution. A joint inspection found numerous violations in industrial and redevelopment areas, prompting closure orders. The ongoing measures aim to improve air quality amid Delhi's persistent pollution challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered the shutdown of 411 industrial units operating without the necessary consent, citing significant air and water pollution issues in the city.

A thorough inspection, conducted jointly by the DPCC, the Revenue Department, and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, covered 28 designated industrial zones and 27 redevelopment areas. Of the 1,586 units checked, 232 were polluting without consent; similarly, 179 out of 1,102 units in redevelopment zones were also found non-compliant, officials reported.

Following the findings, the DPCC issued closure orders on December 21, as directed by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The inspections continue, aiming to enforce environmental standards rigorously, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi also undertaking related checks. Despite these efforts, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, highlighting ongoing pollution challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

