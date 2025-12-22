Karikaada's 'Kabbinjalle': A Pan-India Musical Offering

Riddhi Entertainments announced the launch of the first single 'Kabbinjalle' from the film Karikaada, directed by K. Venkatesh. The romantic action drama is set to make waves with its multilingual appeal, having simultaneously released tracks in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Featuring voices like Athishay Jain and Manasa Holla in Kannada, and artists such as Javid Ali and Aniktha Kundu in Hindi, the song strategy engages leading playback singers to ensure the melody's broad reach across India. Bhushan's choreography brings signature hook steps, performed by leads Kaada Natraj and Niriksha Shetty, promising to electrify audiences.

Produced by Deepthi Damodar, the film is being marked as one of Karnataka's most ambitious projects. The team is thrilled with the online excitement generated by 'Kabbinjalle,' confident that the energy will continue as more content is rolled out in anticipation of the film's release.

