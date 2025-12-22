Uttarakhand Celebrates Legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Through Art and Literature
The Uttarakhand government is organizing events statewide to honor the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Programs include seminars, exhibitions, and poetry readings aimed at imparting Vajpayee's vision of good governance and leadership. Senior citizens who worked with him will also be recognized.
The Uttarakhand government is set to pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by hosting a series of events across the state on his birth anniversary. The programmes are designed to convey Vajpayee's vision of good governance through the medium of his poetry.
Vice Chairperson of the Uttarakhand Culture, Literature and Arts Council, Madhu Bhatt, announced that a seminar and exhibition showcasing Vajpayee's life and works will kick off in Dehradun on December 24. From December 25, these events will extend to every assembly constituency.
Marking Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, the celebrations will include literature exhibitions, poetry gatherings, and tributes to senior citizens who collaborated with him. The aim is to pass on the former PM's thoughts and leadership qualities to the younger generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
