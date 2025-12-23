Piyush Goyal's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit: Coalition Talks Heat Up

In a strategic move, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal visited Tamil Nadu to engage with the state's party leaders and initiate crucial seat-sharing negotiations with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

During a meeting at Kamalalayam, the BJP's headquarters in the state, Goyal received a warm welcome. The discussions centered on the political landscape and existing alliances, as the BJP gears up for the upcoming elections.

Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP Mahila Morcha president, mentioned that seat allocation discussions with AIADMK would be finalized by the party high command, following recommendations. Goyal's visit marked his first to Tamil Nadu as the BJP's election in-charge for the state.

