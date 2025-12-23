Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit: Coalition Talks Heat Up

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, visiting Tamil Nadu, engaged with BJP leaders and planned seat-sharing talks with AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. Discussions also focused on the political landscape and alliances, with a decision on seat allocation awaiting the party's high command input.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:04 IST
Piyush Goyal's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit: Coalition Talks Heat Up
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal visited Tamil Nadu to engage with the state's party leaders and initiate crucial seat-sharing negotiations with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

During a meeting at Kamalalayam, the BJP's headquarters in the state, Goyal received a warm welcome. The discussions centered on the political landscape and existing alliances, as the BJP gears up for the upcoming elections.

Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP Mahila Morcha president, mentioned that seat allocation discussions with AIADMK would be finalized by the party high command, following recommendations. Goyal's visit marked his first to Tamil Nadu as the BJP's election in-charge for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025