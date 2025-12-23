Left Menu

Echoes of Radio Ceylon: The Jhumri Telaiya Connection

Jhumri Telaiya, known for its rich history entwined with Radio Ceylon, gained fame for its frequent song requests on the station. The town's history, deeply rooted in the mica industry, saw a surge in musical enthusiasm propelled by influential figures, making it an emblem of radio nostalgia.

Jhumritelaiya(Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-12-2025
  • India

Jhumri Telaiya, once famed for its incessant song requests on Radio Ceylon, remains a symbol of musical nostalgia. Located in a renowned mica belt, the town surged to prominence in the 1950s, driven by its residents and influential business figures who embraced music as a cultural staple.

The town's passion for music intertwined with its economic boom, marked by entrepreneurs like the Bhadani family and their transformation of Jhumri Telaiya from a sleepy village into a thriving mining hub. These local tycoons even hosted legendary performers like Suraiya and Ustad Bismillah Khan, imprinting music deeply into the town's identity.

A passionate community spirit was nurtured, where listeners formed clubs in a friendly competition, eagerly sending song requests to radio stations. Even as radio access was limited, students and residents found creative ways to tune into radio programmes, maintaining Jhumri Telaiya's enduring legacy of musical fervor through the airwaves.

