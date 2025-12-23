Left Menu

Musical Tribute to Messi Turns Into Chaotic Nightmare

London-based singer Charles Antony's musical tribute to Lionel Messi in Kolkata descended into chaos. Fans caused havoc after failing to see Messi, forcing Antony to flee for safety. The event, intended to celebrate the football icon, was marred by mismanagement and fan frustration.

Updated: 23-12-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:48 IST
A planned musical tribute to football star Lionel Messi became a harrowing ordeal for singer Charles Antony. The London-based Indian artist was caught in chaos at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Antony, known for singing in 18 languages, composed a Spanish song for the event. However, the December 13 celebration turned into chaos when the crowd stormed the venue, forcing him to prioritize safety over performance.

Despite the chaos, Antony managed to avoid injury but lamented the mismanagement that ruined the tribute. Fans from across India, eager to see Messi, returned home disappointed. Antony insists event organizers weren't solely at fault for the mishap.

