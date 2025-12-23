Musical Tribute to Messi Turns Into Chaotic Nightmare

A planned musical tribute to football star Lionel Messi became a harrowing ordeal for singer Charles Antony. The London-based Indian artist was caught in chaos at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Antony, known for singing in 18 languages, composed a Spanish song for the event. However, the December 13 celebration turned into chaos when the crowd stormed the venue, forcing him to prioritize safety over performance.

Despite the chaos, Antony managed to avoid injury but lamented the mismanagement that ruined the tribute. Fans from across India, eager to see Messi, returned home disappointed. Antony insists event organizers weren't solely at fault for the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)