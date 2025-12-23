CoreEL Technologies Secures $30M Series B Funding Boost

CoreEL Technologies India Private Limited, a notable provider of electronic solutions for the Aerospace and Defence sectors, has successfully raised $30 million in a Series B funding round. The effort was led by ValueQuest Scale Fund, with strong backing from 360 ONE Asset, an early investor in CoreEL.

The latest funding round underscores robust investor confidence in CoreEL's vision, achievements, and potential for long-term growth. 360 ONE Asset, already a stakeholder from the Series A round, has increased its investment, highlighting CoreEL's scaling capabilities and execution maturity.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, CoreEL designs state-of-the-art electronic systems for critical applications, serving esteemed clients like DRDO and the Ministry of Defence. The new funds will bolster manufacturing, R&D, and product development to support significant aerospace and defence programs domestically and internationally.