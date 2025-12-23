Left Menu

Doctors Defend Colleague Amid Viral Assault Video Controversy

Following an assault allegation against Dr. Raghav Nurula, a senior resident at IGMC, the Resident Doctors' Welfare Association claims a viral video shows only part of the incident. Both sides seek fair investigation while demanding security measures and due diligence in the inquiry process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:26 IST
Resident doctors defend IGMC senior resident after FIR (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of a viral video showing Dr. Raghav Nurula, a senior resident at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, allegedly assaulting a patient, the Resident Doctors' Welfare Association (RDA) has rallied in his defense. The association insists the video only tells one side of the story.

Addressing the media, Dr. Sohil Sharma, RDA President, emphasized that incidents have dual perspectives and has formally expressed concerns to relevant authorities. Dr. Nurula, accused of misconduct, claims he was attacked first by the patient, whose companion filmed the partial interaction that went viral.

Dr. Nurula alleges the circulating video is misrepresentative and omits prior provocations. The RDA has demanded that the investigation be thorough and unbiased, urging media restraint until conclusive evidence emerges. Security in medical wards and a fair probe remain top priorities for the association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

