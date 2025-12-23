INSV Kaundinya Sets Sail: Reviving Ancient Indian Seafaring

The INSV Kaundinya, a pioneering stitched sailing vessel, marks a remarkable blend of history and modern naval expertise. It is set to embark on its inaugural overseas journey to Oman starting December 29, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Scheduled to set sail from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat, the vessel symbolically retraces historic maritime routes that connected India to the broader Indian Ocean regions for millennia. Crafted using traditional stitched-plank techniques, this vessel reflects a rare fusion of history and craftsmanship in shipbuilding.

Inspired by ancient Indian ship depictions, each wooden plank is intricately stitched together using coconut coir rope, sealed with natural resins. This ancestral technology once empowered Indian mariners to undertake extensive voyages to West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The vessel, the result of efforts by the Ministry of Culture, Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, embodies India's rich maritime legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)