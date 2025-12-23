Left Menu

INSV Kaundinya Sets Sail: Reviving Ancient Indian Seafaring

INSV Kaundinya, a pioneering sailing vessel built using traditional techniques, is set to embark on its maiden overseas voyage to Oman on December 29. Created using ancient methods, the vessel reawakens India's historic maritime traditions and emphasizes the country's rich shipbuilding heritage and expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The INSV Kaundinya, a pioneering stitched sailing vessel, marks a remarkable blend of history and modern naval expertise. It is set to embark on its inaugural overseas journey to Oman starting December 29, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Scheduled to set sail from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat, the vessel symbolically retraces historic maritime routes that connected India to the broader Indian Ocean regions for millennia. Crafted using traditional stitched-plank techniques, this vessel reflects a rare fusion of history and craftsmanship in shipbuilding.

Inspired by ancient Indian ship depictions, each wooden plank is intricately stitched together using coconut coir rope, sealed with natural resins. This ancestral technology once empowered Indian mariners to undertake extensive voyages to West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The vessel, the result of efforts by the Ministry of Culture, Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, embodies India's rich maritime legacy.

