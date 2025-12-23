Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's 2026 Legislative Calendar: A Visual Odyssey Through Biodiversity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the state's 2026 calendar, highlighting biodiversity through traditional Kalamkari art and AI-generated illustrations. Featuring iconic wildlife from diverse ecosystems, the calendar is a part of the 'Heritage of Andhra Pradesh' series, emphasizing the state's ecological and cultural richness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:07 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has unveiled the 2026 official calendar, marking it as a tribute to the region's rich biodiversity. The launch event, held at the Chief Minister's office, was attended by key political figures including Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu and Finance Minister P Keshav.

Titled 'Biodiversity - The Living Heritage of Andhra Pradesh', the calendar showcases 12 iconic wild animal species. Each species represents a unique ecosystem from across the state, encompassing the Eastern Ghats, grasslands, Coringa mangroves, and the Bay of Bengal coastline.

Rendered in traditional Kalamkari art style and with contributions from Artificial Intelligence, the illustrations are a fusion of cultural heritage and modern technology. The release forms part of the 'Heritage of Andhra Pradesh' series aimed at celebrating the state's diverse legacy.

