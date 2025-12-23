Doctor-Patient Confrontation at Premier Medical College Sparks Outrage

A physical confrontation erupted in Indira Gandhi Medical College's pulmonary ward following a disagreement between Dr. Raghav Narula and patient Arjun Singh over the use of informal language. The altercation, which was caught on video, led to Dr. Narula's immediate suspension amid widespread condemnation.

The disagreement began when Singh objected to being addressed informally while feeling breathless post-procedure. The situation escalated to physical violence, with both parties trading accusations. Dr. Narula allegedly punched Singh, who was trying to kick him, according to eyewitness accounts.

The incident sparked public outcry and protests, with calls for the doctor's termination and more severe charges. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and local authorities are investigating all angles, while the Resident Doctors Association defends Dr. Narula, claiming the patient instigated the situation.

