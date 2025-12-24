Kate Hudson's Close Call with 'Spider-Man': A Missed Opportunity and a Grateful Choice

Hollywood's glittering lights bear many tales of what-ifs, and Kate Hudson's story is no different. The actress has disclosed she was nearly cast as Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire in the 2002 'Spider-Man' film.

Making this revelation on 'Watch What Happens Live,' Hudson shared that while the opportunity was appealing, she opted for a role in 'Four Feathers,' which also allowed for a meaningful friendship with co-star Heath Ledger. The movie, released a few months post 'Spider-Man,' marked a significant moment in her career.

Reflecting on her decisions, Hudson expressed satisfaction with her choices, even as 'Spider-Man' became a cultural phenomenon with a legacy carried forward by actors Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. Hudson's openness about her past decisions offers a glimpse into the often unseen world of Hollywood casting and career direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)