Archbishop's Christmas Message: A Call for Peace in a Disturbed World

The Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, conveyed heartfelt Christmas greetings, reflecting hope for peace in a world marred by unrest.

In a statement, he described Christmas as a celebration of God's love, highlighting the significance of humility and love in achieving justice and fraternity. He lamented the current glorification of power and strength and emphasized that love, accompanied by humility, can build a peaceful and just world.

He extended wishes for a Joyful and Blessed Christmas to the Catholic community and people of goodwill, alongside Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes.