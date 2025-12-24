Left Menu

Heartwarming Christmas Celebration at Hope Special School

Hope Special School in Trichy celebrated Christmas with heartfelt joy, offering students a festive environment of inclusivity. Josan Ranjjith and his family supported the event, emphasizing the importance of community and family-led initiatives in fostering emotional well-being and developmental opportunities for differently-abled children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:50 IST
Heartwarming Christmas Celebration at Hope Special School

Trichy, Tamil Nadu - Hope Special School, renowned for its dedication to the holistic development of differently-abled children, recently hosted a Christmas celebration that filled its campus with festive cheer.

The event ensured inclusivity, with students enjoying a special meal and Christmas cakes, all crafted to highlight the holiday spirit.

Josan Ranjjith, along with his family, contributed generously, underscoring the significance of community support for children's emotional and social growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

