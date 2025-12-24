Heartwarming Christmas Celebration at Hope Special School

Trichy, Tamil Nadu - Hope Special School, renowned for its dedication to the holistic development of differently-abled children, recently hosted a Christmas celebration that filled its campus with festive cheer.

The event ensured inclusivity, with students enjoying a special meal and Christmas cakes, all crafted to highlight the holiday spirit.

Josan Ranjjith, along with his family, contributed generously, underscoring the significance of community support for children's emotional and social growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)