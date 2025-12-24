Left Menu

Revolutionizing Surgical Training: Medtronic Unveils Mobile Surgi-Skill Lab

Medtronic launches its Mobile Surgi-skill Lab to provide specialized surgical training across India's tier 2 cities, addressing the lack of advanced medical education in these areas. This innovative platform is equipped with cutting-edge simulation technology to enhance the surgical competencies of healthcare professionals and elevate regional healthcare standards.

Updated: 24-12-2025 16:52 IST
In a groundbreaking move to enhance surgical education across India's tier 2 cities, Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has launched the Mobile Surgi-skill Lab. This state-of-the-art platform aims to equip healthcare professionals with critical skills in minimally invasive surgery, traditionally concentrated in metropolitan hubs.

The Mobile Surgi-skill Lab delivers world-class training directly to hospitals and clinics in underserved areas, utilizing cutting-edge simulation technology and interactive learning modules. Through hands-on practice sessions and expert mentorship, it offers specialized training tracks tailored to regional healthcare needs, fostering clinical excellence and improving patient outcomes.

With partnerships established with leading healthcare institutions and regional medical associations, Medtronic plans to visit 10 tier 2 cities over the next year, assessing expansion based on feedback and demand. This initiative underscores Medtronic's commitment to equitable healthcare advancement and skill development across India's diverse landscape.

