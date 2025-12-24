Revolutionizing Surgical Training: Medtronic Unveils Mobile Surgi-Skill Lab

In a groundbreaking move to enhance surgical education across India's tier 2 cities, Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has launched the Mobile Surgi-skill Lab. This state-of-the-art platform aims to equip healthcare professionals with critical skills in minimally invasive surgery, traditionally concentrated in metropolitan hubs.

The Mobile Surgi-skill Lab delivers world-class training directly to hospitals and clinics in underserved areas, utilizing cutting-edge simulation technology and interactive learning modules. Through hands-on practice sessions and expert mentorship, it offers specialized training tracks tailored to regional healthcare needs, fostering clinical excellence and improving patient outcomes.

With partnerships established with leading healthcare institutions and regional medical associations, Medtronic plans to visit 10 tier 2 cities over the next year, assessing expansion based on feedback and demand. This initiative underscores Medtronic's commitment to equitable healthcare advancement and skill development across India's diverse landscape.