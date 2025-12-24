High-Stakes Diplomacy: Turkish Engagement with Hamas on Gaza Ceasefire
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas officials in Ankara to discuss the Gaza ceasefire's next phase. Hamas claims Israel's actions hinder progress and reported insufficient aid in Gaza. Fidan emphasized Turkey's ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate peace and address humanitarian needs.
On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held vital discussions with Hamas political bureau officials in Ankara, aiming to advance the ceasefire agreement in Gaza to its subsequent phase, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry source.
The source revealed that Hamas officials conveyed to Fidan that while they have adhered to their obligations under the ceasefire deal, Israeli actions in Gaza continue to obstruct progress toward the agreement's next phase.
Additionally, Hamas representatives highlighted the inadequacy of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, stressing the urgent need for essentials such as medication, housing equipment, and fuel, the source reported.
