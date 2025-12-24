Honoring a Legacy: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Centenary Celebrations Ignite Nationwide Inspiration

On the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, BJP president J P Nadda and senior leaders paid tribute by lighting lamps at the party headquarters. The event was led by former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, now president of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced that similar commemorations took place nationwide to remember Vajpayee and draw inspiration from his life. As the nation observes 'Atal Smriti Varsh,' the centenary year, diverse programs will highlight Vajpayee's lasting contributions to India's growth.

These events include poetry recitations, seminars, and discussions, celebrating his ideology and work. The BJP will honor contemporaries of Vajpayee for their remarkable contributions, aligning with his vision for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)