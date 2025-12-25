Trump Shares Christmas Cheer With Kids, Jokes About Cookie-Loving Santa
President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve engaging with children through calls and discussing their gift wishes, while humorously noting concerns about a 'bad Santa.' He participated in NORAD's tradition, emphasized Santa's good nature, and made light commentary about coal and cookie expectations with the youngsters.
President Donald Trump engaged in festive discussions with children during Christmas Eve, taking calls about their gift expectations while vacationing in Florida. Addressing the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tradition, Trump humorously entertained concerns about a potential 'bad Santa' infiltration, affirming Santa's good character.
The conversation included light-hearted exchanges, with Trump joking about Santa's likely disappointment if cookies were not left out and teasing about 'clean, beautiful coal' in response to gift requests. The president maintained a jovial mood, contrasting his historically critical remarks during previous Christmas times.
Accompanied by Melania Trump, the duo took several calls, with playful jabs exchanged amid discussions of gifts and Christmas traditions. As they interacted with the young callers, the president managed to bring cheer and laughter to participants, showcasing a lighter side of the festivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
