Left Menu

Kritika Kamra Breaks Stereotypes in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'

Actor Kritika Kamra praises 'The Great Shamsuddin Family' for its refreshing portrayal of a modern Indian Muslim family. Kamra plays lead, Bani Ahmed, in this comedy-drama by director Anusha Rizvi. The film has received critical acclaim and aligns with Kamra's values, offering her a significant career opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:15 IST
Kritika Kamra Breaks Stereotypes in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'
Kritika Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kritika Kamra has expressed her admiration for 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' a film that presents Muslims as ordinary individuals, breaking away from the conventional portrayals in cinema. Kamra takes on the role of Bani Ahmed, under the direction of Anusha Rizvi, known for 'Peepli Live.'

The narrative follows Bani's tumultuous day as she races to meet a deadline amidst household chaos. Kamra finds the depiction of a Muslim family without loud politics refreshing. The film doesn't shy away from common familial issues, offering a slice of realism missing in many cinematic portrayals.

'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' now premiering on JioHotstar, has garnered positive reviews and features a notable cast including Shreya Dhanwanthary and Farida Jalal. Kamra, well-known for her roles in 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' and 'Tandav,' views this project as a career highlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025