Kritika Kamra Breaks Stereotypes in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'

Actor Kritika Kamra has expressed her admiration for 'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' a film that presents Muslims as ordinary individuals, breaking away from the conventional portrayals in cinema. Kamra takes on the role of Bani Ahmed, under the direction of Anusha Rizvi, known for 'Peepli Live.'

The narrative follows Bani's tumultuous day as she races to meet a deadline amidst household chaos. Kamra finds the depiction of a Muslim family without loud politics refreshing. The film doesn't shy away from common familial issues, offering a slice of realism missing in many cinematic portrayals.

'The Great Shamsuddin Family,' now premiering on JioHotstar, has garnered positive reviews and features a notable cast including Shreya Dhanwanthary and Farida Jalal. Kamra, well-known for her roles in 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' and 'Tandav,' views this project as a career highlight.

