"Very sad that nobody comes forward": Manoj Joshi on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Veteran actor Manoj Joshi voiced concern over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, noting that while events in "Gaza or Palestine" attract widespread attention, similar incidents in Bangladesh often go unnoticed. He told ANI, "Everyone comes forward when something happens in Gaza or Palestine, but when a Hindu is killed in Bangladesh, it is very sad that nobody comes forward. Time will give its answer." His reaction came following the brutal killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, which has triggered international concern over the safety of minorities in the country.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident has led to anger and protests in both Bangladesh and India. Several people have raised concerns about the safety of minorities in the country after the killing. Earlier, India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over rising anti-India developments in the neighbouring country. The move followed the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das.

Bangladesh authorities have since said there was no evidence that Das had committed blasphemy. Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar, visited the family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support. On Wednesday night, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death in Bangladesh by a mob over an extortion allegation, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and set ablaze in Mymensingh district. (ANI)

