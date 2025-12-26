Left Menu

Jamie Lever announces social media break: I’m taking some time to rest and reset

Stand-up comic Jamie Lever penned a lengthy note announcing a break from social media and said she is taking some time to rest and reset. In a lengthy post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, Lever said she loves her work, but some recent events made her feel as if she lost a small part of herself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:58 IST
Stand-up comic Jamie Lever penned a lengthy note announcing a break from social media and said she is taking some time to ''rest and reset''. In a lengthy post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, Lever said she loves her work, but some ''recent events'' made her feel as if she lost a small part of herself. ''Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I'm grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I've received over the years,'' she wrote.

''I've learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I've lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger,'' she added.

Her statement comes days after her viral mimicry video of ''Bigg Boss 19'' contestant Tanya Mittal, for which the comedian received massive backlash online.

Lever said she will continue to entertain. ''I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I'm taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support - always,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

