Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen dies at 72

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:01 IST
Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said here.

Sen, 72, was undergoing treatment at the hospital in the southern city after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, they said.

The veteran leader is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter. His body will be brought to the state on Saturday. Sen was the MLA from the Dharmanagar assembly constituency in North Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the death of the Assembly Speaker. ''I am deeply shocked. The passing away of the Speaker is an irreparable loss to the party. I conveyed my deep condolences to the bereaved family and his followers, ''the CM wrote on Facebook.

