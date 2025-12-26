Delhi Assembly's Winter Session: A Confluence of Governance and Culture
The Delhi Assembly's Winter Session from January 5-8 will feature CAG reports on various issues and a nine-day Ram Katha event. The session is anticipated to provoke debate, focusing on topics like the luxurious renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow. The event will promote interfaith harmony and peace.
The four-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, scheduled for January 5-8, promises to be contentious as the government prepares to present CAG reports on numerous issues, including the opulent renovations of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow.
Reports on Mohalla Clinics and the Women and Child Development Department's Laadli Scheme are also expected. Previous sessions have seen intense debates over transport and a now-rescinded excise policy.
Additionally, a nine-day Ram Katha event, held in mid-January, will aim to foster interfaith harmony, with participation from various national and international devotees, emphasizing peace and communal values.
