Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Winter Session: A Confluence of Governance and Culture

The Delhi Assembly's Winter Session from January 5-8 will feature CAG reports on various issues and a nine-day Ram Katha event. The session is anticipated to provoke debate, focusing on topics like the luxurious renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow. The event will promote interfaith harmony and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:06 IST
Delhi Assembly's Winter Session: A Confluence of Governance and Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The four-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, scheduled for January 5-8, promises to be contentious as the government prepares to present CAG reports on numerous issues, including the opulent renovations of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow.

Reports on Mohalla Clinics and the Women and Child Development Department's Laadli Scheme are also expected. Previous sessions have seen intense debates over transport and a now-rescinded excise policy.

Additionally, a nine-day Ram Katha event, held in mid-January, will aim to foster interfaith harmony, with participation from various national and international devotees, emphasizing peace and communal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025