Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Shafali Verma Shines in Indian Women's Cricket

Shafali Verma led the Indian women's cricket team to a significant victory, showcasing her batting prowess with an unbeaten 79 runs. Despite early dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur partnered with Verma to secure a total of 115 runs. Key bowler Kavisha Dilhari claimed two wickets for the opposing team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:54 IST
Thrilling Victory: Shafali Verma Shines in Indian Women's Cricket
Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Shafali Verma led the Indian women's cricket team to victory with an unbeaten 79 against the opposition. Her commanding performance at the crease ensured stability amidst early wickets.

Despite the early loss of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were dismissed by the effective bowling of Kavisha Dilhari, Verma's resilience was a beacon for the team. Alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained not out at 21, the duo took their team to a competitive total.

The South Asian encounter saw bowlers like Kavisha Dilhari delivering crucial breakthroughs, yet it was India's day on the field. The match added another chapter to the growing legacy of women's cricket and highlighted the rising stars within the sport.

TRENDING

1
Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

 India
2
Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical

Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical

 India
3
Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Police Crack Down on Imran Khan Supporters

Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Police Crack Down on Imran Khan Supporters

 Pakistan
4
Salah's Crucial Penalty Sends Egypt to AFCON Knockouts

Salah's Crucial Penalty Sends Egypt to AFCON Knockouts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025