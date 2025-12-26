Left Menu

Deadly Mosque Explosion Inflames Syrian Sectarian Tensions

An explosion at an Alawite mosque in Homs, Syria, killed eight and injured 18, with Sunni group Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah claiming responsibility. The attack was condemned by Syrian authorities and regional nations, highlighting ongoing sectarian tensions following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating explosion occurred at a mosque belonging to the Alawite minority sect in Homs, Syria, killing eight people and injuring 18, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The ultra-conservative Sunni group Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah claimed responsibility for the attack via its Telegram channels. The group had previously taken credit for a June suicide bombing at a Damascus church. The blast took place during Friday noon prayers, causing widespread condemnation from regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Qatar.

Syria's Foreign Ministry described the incident as a "terrorist crime," while the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council condemned ongoing violence against Alawites, warning of potential national collapse. The explosion adds another layer to Syria's deepening sectarian conflicts following Bashar al-Assad's removal from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

