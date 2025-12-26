Deadly Mosque Explosion Inflames Syrian Sectarian Tensions

A devastating explosion occurred at a mosque belonging to the Alawite minority sect in Homs, Syria, killing eight people and injuring 18, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The ultra-conservative Sunni group Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah claimed responsibility for the attack via its Telegram channels. The group had previously taken credit for a June suicide bombing at a Damascus church. The blast took place during Friday noon prayers, causing widespread condemnation from regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Qatar.

Syria's Foreign Ministry described the incident as a "terrorist crime," while the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council condemned ongoing violence against Alawites, warning of potential national collapse. The explosion adds another layer to Syria's deepening sectarian conflicts following Bashar al-Assad's removal from power.

