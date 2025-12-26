Gujarat Leads the Way in India's Sporting Renaissance

In a bid to boost India's sporting landscape, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Adhiveshan hosted by Kreeda Bharati in Ahmedabad on Friday. He emphasized sports' longstanding role in Indian culture.

This convention comes as Ahmedabad gears up for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Chief Minister highlighting the city's pivotal role in India's sporting future. Initiatives like the Khel Mahakumbh have increased sports participation, especially in rural areas.

Patel highlighted the success of the Khel Mahakumbh, noting its evolution from 16 lakh to 72 lakh participants, nurturing talents for global arenas. Under the vision of national leaders, the state plans to organize world-class events to further advance sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)