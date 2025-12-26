Left Menu

Gujarat Leads the Way in India's Sporting Renaissance

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Kreeda Bharati’s national convention, highlighting sports as integral to India’s culture. The convention aims to inspire a new direction in sports, coinciding with Ahmedabad hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Through initiatives like Khel Mahakumbh, sports interest has surged, fostering new talent for national and international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost India's sporting landscape, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Adhiveshan hosted by Kreeda Bharati in Ahmedabad on Friday. He emphasized sports' longstanding role in Indian culture.

This convention comes as Ahmedabad gears up for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Chief Minister highlighting the city's pivotal role in India's sporting future. Initiatives like the Khel Mahakumbh have increased sports participation, especially in rural areas.

Patel highlighted the success of the Khel Mahakumbh, noting its evolution from 16 lakh to 72 lakh participants, nurturing talents for global arenas. Under the vision of national leaders, the state plans to organize world-class events to further advance sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

