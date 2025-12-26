Left Menu

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Since February 2022, Russia augmented its arms production significantly amid its military operations in Ukraine. President Putin highlighted a 22-fold increase in ammunition manufacturing and notable growth across various armaments. This production boost is supported by state measures, economic stability, and evolving defense industry strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:30 IST
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Since the onset of its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has dramatically increased the production of arms and ammunition, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.

Putin detailed increases of up to 22 times in ammunition production and significant growth in other military equipment, such as tanks, military aircraft, and strike weapons. This escalation was outlined during his televised address at a Kremlin meeting with defense industry leaders.

The President noted that state support has been crucial in bolstering the output of defense manufacturers, ensuring the provision of necessary equipment to troops. The experience gained in this conflict is shaping the future of Russia's military-industrial complex, with Putin emphasizing the need for cost reductions, enhanced weapons testing, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025