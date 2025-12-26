Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Since the onset of its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has dramatically increased the production of arms and ammunition, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.

Putin detailed increases of up to 22 times in ammunition production and significant growth in other military equipment, such as tanks, military aircraft, and strike weapons. This escalation was outlined during his televised address at a Kremlin meeting with defense industry leaders.

The President noted that state support has been crucial in bolstering the output of defense manufacturers, ensuring the provision of necessary equipment to troops. The experience gained in this conflict is shaping the future of Russia's military-industrial complex, with Putin emphasizing the need for cost reductions, enhanced weapons testing, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

