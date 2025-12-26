Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena
Geeta and Yogeeta Gawli, daughters of former gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, have filed nominations for the Mumbai civic polls. Geeta seeks re-election from Byculla's ward 212, while Yogeeta debuts in ward 207. Both are contesting under the Akhil Bharatiya Sena banner with votes counted on January 16.
In a significant political move, Geeta and Yogeeta Gawli, daughters of the notorious gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, officially entered the fray for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls.
Geeta Gawli, who previously served as a corporator, submitted her nomination papers from Byculla's ward 212, aiming for another term. In contrast, her sister, Yogeeta Gawli-Waghmare, marks her political debut by filing from ward 207.
The sisters participate as representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, with their father present to bolster their bid. The election results will be announced on January 16.
