Silent Stand: Protest Against Christmas Hate Attacks

In Mumbai's Goregaon, hundreds protested against Christmas-related hate attacks by right-wing groups. Organized by Samvidhan Jaagar Yatra Samiti and Bombay Catholic Sabha, the peaceful protest highlighted rising religious violence and the need for constitutional governance, emphasizing citizens' rights to religious freedom without fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:58 IST
On Friday evening, a significant protest took place in Goregaon, Mumbai, as hundreds gathered to voice their opposition to Christmas-related attacks orchestrated by right-wing groups across India.

This demonstration was led by the Samvidhan Jaagar Yatra Samiti and the Bombay Catholic Sabha, highlighting concerns over the increasing violence and intimidation during the Christmas season. Participants, including community members and civil society representatives, stood in silent solidarity, holding placards condemning hate and religious violence.

Dolphy D'Souza, a spokesperson for the Bombay Catholic Sabha, emphasized that such incidents are not mere law and order issues but threaten the core values of the Constitution. Meanwhile, Teesta Setalvad of Citizens for Justice and Peace called for public condemnation from political, social, and literary figures, stressing the urgent need for peace and constitutional governance.

