Deepti Sharma Makes History as India Dominates Sri Lanka in T20I Series

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in the history books on Friday, becoming the first Indian cricketer, across both men's and women's teams, to reach the milestone of 150 wickets in T20 Internationals. Sharma's historic achievement occurred during the third T20I match against Sri Lanka, as she dismissed Kavisha Dilhari.

Sri Lanka began strongly with 25 runs in the initial four overs. However, Deepti Sharma struck in her second over, removing Chamari Athapaththu for just three runs, securing India's first breakthrough. She clinched her record-setting 150th T20I wicket with Dilhari's dismissal on the penultimate ball of the 14th over, leaving Sri Lanka at 85/4. Sharma further bolstered her tally by dismissing Malsha Shehani, tying her with Australia's Megan Schutt at 151 wickets, with two matches remaining in the series.

India Women secured an emphatic eight-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka Women, gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The victory was propelled by Renuka Singh Thakur's sensational comeback performance, which dismantled Sri Lanka's top order. Shafali Verma's explosive half-century ensured a smooth chase of the 113-run target.

Sri Lanka's innings faltered following early wickets, stalling at 32/3 in the six overs. Despite brief resistance from Captain Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera, Sri Lanka's middle order couldn't muster a competitive score, managing only 112/7. Kaushini Nuthyangana's late unbeaten 19 enabled them to surpass the 100-run mark.

The chase was dominated by Shafali Verma's aggressive play. Her swift 13th T20I fifty came in just 24 balls, contributing 79 off 42 deliveries. Although India lost Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to victory alongside Shafali, with ample overs to spare.

