Drunk Driving Incident: Woman Arrested After Crashing into Police Barricade in Delhi

A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Rohini, Delhi, after crashing her car into a police barricade while allegedly drunk, injuring a police constable. The incident occurred after she left a birthday party, and her car was seized. The injured constable was taken to BSA Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:16 IST
Drunk Driving Incident: Woman Arrested After Crashing into Police Barricade in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman faces legal action after allegedly driving her car into a police barricade in northwest Delhi's Rohini, injuring a constable. The incident unfolded on December 24 in Sector 11 when the woman, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of her vehicle.

Police received a tip-off from a caller describing the driver's erratic behavior. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered the white car, which had collided with the barricade, and determined that the driver was a resident of Sector 16, Rohini.

Constable Rohit, from the Delhi Armed Police's 1st Battalion, sustained injuries in the encounter and was promptly taken to BSA Hospital. The woman, a private sector employee returning from a birthday party, has been arrested and her vehicle impounded. Investigations are ongoing.

