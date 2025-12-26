Drunk Driving Incident: Woman Arrested After Crashing into Police Barricade in Delhi
A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Rohini, Delhi, after crashing her car into a police barricade while allegedly drunk, injuring a police constable. The incident occurred after she left a birthday party, and her car was seized. The injured constable was taken to BSA Hospital.
A 40-year-old woman faces legal action after allegedly driving her car into a police barricade in northwest Delhi's Rohini, injuring a constable. The incident unfolded on December 24 in Sector 11 when the woman, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of her vehicle.
Police received a tip-off from a caller describing the driver's erratic behavior. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered the white car, which had collided with the barricade, and determined that the driver was a resident of Sector 16, Rohini.
Constable Rohit, from the Delhi Armed Police's 1st Battalion, sustained injuries in the encounter and was promptly taken to BSA Hospital. The woman, a private sector employee returning from a birthday party, has been arrested and her vehicle impounded. Investigations are ongoing.
