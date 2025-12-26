Left Menu

NIFTEM Kundli Named PIA for PM VIKAS to Skill Minority Youth Nationwide

Under this project, NIFTEM Kundli will train 2,110 beneficiaries from minority communities across seven locations in four states—Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:14 IST
The PM VIKAS training programmes implemented by NIFTEM Kundli are expected to be rolled out from January 2026. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli has been selected as a Project Implementing Agency (PIA) by the Ministry of Minority Affairs for implementing the PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan) scheme. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NIFTEM Kundli and the Ministry on December 22, 2025, in New Delhi.

The PM VIKAS scheme aims to strengthen the socio-economic capacity of youth from minority communities through targeted, need-based skill development interventions and by ensuring sustainable employment and livelihood opportunities. NIFTEM Kundli is among the select Institutes of National Importance (INI) entrusted with the responsibility of implementing this flagship initiative, underlining its growing role in national skill development and food processing education.

Training 2,110 Minority Youth Across Four States

Under this project, NIFTEM Kundli will train 2,110 beneficiaries from minority communities across seven locations in four states—Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. The training will be provided under three job-oriented categories:

  • Multi Skill Technician (Food Processing)

  • Millet Products Processor

  • Assistant Baking Technician

These courses have been designed to align with industry demand, emerging food processing trends and the growing focus on nutrition-rich products such as millets.

Focus on Employability and Livelihood Creation

The initiative seeks to enhance employability and promote entrepreneurship among minority youth by equipping them with market-relevant skills, along with credit and market linkages to integrate them into the economic mainstream. The project will not only support wage employment but also encourage self-employment and apprenticeship opportunities, including placements in the organised sector.

NSQF-Compliant and Nationally Certified Training

All training programmes under the project will be NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) compliant and delivered through NCVET-approved courses. Beneficiaries will receive nationally recognised certifications from institutions approved by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and NCVET, ensuring portability and credibility of skills across sectors and regions.

Rollout from January 2026

The PM VIKAS training programmes implemented by NIFTEM Kundli are expected to be rolled out from January 2026. Through this initiative, the institute will contribute to inclusive growth by empowering minority youth with practical skills, industry exposure and sustainable livelihood pathways, in line with the government’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

 

