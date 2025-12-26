Magh Mela 2026: Echoing India's Sanatan Tradition at Sangam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscores the significance of Magh Mela, describing it not merely as a religious assembly but as a living testament to India's Sanatan tradition, social discipline, and administrative adeptness. The festival, scheduled for January 3 to February 15, 2026, will attract millions to Prayagraj's sacred river confluence.

In preparation, UP's government prioritizes a secure and well-managed environment, focusing on spiritual practices like 'Kalpavas.' Expectations are high following a successful Maha Kumbh this year, with an estimated 15-25 lakh devotees participating. Adityanath has directed teams to ensure no inconvenience for devotees and maintain the event's spiritual integrity.

The Mela site is expanded to 800 hectares with increased sectors and improved infrastructure, including enhanced ghats, parking, and traffic systems. Surveillance is bolstered with 450 CCTV cameras and AI systems, alongside modern amenities like app-based transportation and environmental tech solutions for a seamless pilgrim experience.

